Qeshm-Muscat flights resume

Speaking to reporters on Monday night, Dehqani said that the flights will be carried out by Qeshm Air which will render services to passengers based on the health protocols imposed by the national headquarters for the fight against the coronavirus disease.

He said that Qeshm Air will have one flight from Qeshm to Muscat every Thursday which will then fly back to the Iranian island on the same day.

All the passengers are required to have with them clean health certificate of their COVID-19 test at the Iranian airports in order to be able to leave the country, Dehqani said, adding that the temperature and the blood oxygen of all the passengers are measured upon arrival in the country.

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish