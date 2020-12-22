Iran oil minister leaves Russia after intensive talks on oil market

In Moscow, Zangeneh held talks with Russian Minister of Energy Nikolai Shulginov, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and other oil officials in the host country.

At the end of his Moscow visit, Zangeneh told IRNA that his negotiations in Russia focused on stability in the global oil market.

As Russia has had a leading role in stabilizing the global market, the Moscow talks also focused on its serious cooperation with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) within the framework of OPEC plus, Zangeneh added.

He said that OPEC plus is to hold its next meeting on January 4.

In Moscow, the two sides also reviewed ways to widen bilateral cooperation, Zangeneh noted.

Meanwhile, Senior oil expert Mehdi Hossein said that Iran should move forward more vigilantly in the path to lift the sanctions in order to re-take its power through increase in daily output.

