Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on December 22

-- President proposes revision of Constitution

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani proposed a revision of the country’s Constitution to resolve some problems.

President Rouhani made the remarks during a meeting held in Tehran on Monday on basic and civil rights.

“Of course, constitutions throughout the world are usually amended in a long time, but now the [Iran’s] Constitution has not been amended for thirty-one years,” Rouhani said, stressing that it may need to be amended sometime.

-- Iran’s eight-month steel exports exceed 3.7m tons: ISPA

Iranian steelmakers exported more than 3.7 million tons of steel ingots (billets, blooms and slabs) during the eight months of the current Iranian year (March 20-November 20), according to data by the Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA).

Based on ISPA statistics, 2.8 million tons of billets and blooms were exported by Iranian steel mills.

--Loading, unloading of goods at Shahid Bahonar Port up 13%

The loading and unloading of commodities have increased 13 percent at Shahid Bahonar Port, in Iran’s southern Hormuzgan Province, during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-December 20), compared to the same period of time in the past year, according to the head of the province’s ports and maritime department.

Morteza Salari announced that over 1.4 million tons of goods have been loaded and unloaded at this port during the period.

--Salehi Rejects Any U.S. Preconditions

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi dismissed any preconditions for the next U.S. administration’s return to the 2015 nuclear deal. In an interview with Entekhab news website, Salehi underscored that Iran would not approve of any preconditions for the return of Americans to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). He said Tehran would welcome the next U.S. administration’s return to the nuclear deal, which was scrapped by the Trump administration in 2018. However, such a return must be unconditional, Salehi stressed.

--Majlis to Blacklist European Officials

The Iranian Parliament is going to blacklist a number of European authorities in retaliation for the European Parliament’s recent resolution against the Islamic Republic, a lawmaker said Monday.

Chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s Foreign Relations Committee condemned a resolution that the European Parliament has adopted on the human rights situation in Iran. Abbas Golroo said the Iranian lawmakers have plans to take retaliatory action against the European Parliament and impose sanctions on some EP officials.

-- Iran’s Tayebi Among World Top 2020 Players

Iranian national futsal player Hussein Tayebi who plays in S.L. Benfica is listed among best world players in 2020.

"Hussein Tayebi (Benfica/Iran) transferred to Portuguese giants Benfica after successfully clinching another title with Kairat Almaty in Kazakhstan. Now he is instrumental in his team’s success, having scored six goals already,” FutsalFeed website reported.

The best players are selected by users of the website.

-- Azerbaijan’s deputy PM due in Tehran on Wednesday

Azerbaijan’s deputy prime minister is expected to arrive in the Iranian capital on Wednesday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Speaking at a weekly press conference on Monday morning, Saeed Khatibzadeh, the spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, announced that the Azerbaijani deputy prime minister is expected to pay a visit to Iran this week.

-- TCCIMA to hold Iran-Eurasia economic diplomacy meeting in late Jan. 2021

Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) plans to hold an Iran-Eurasia economic diplomacy meeting on January 27.

The meeting will be held in collaboration with the country’s chambers of commerce, the joint chambers of Iran-Russia, Iran-Kazakhstan, and Iran-Armenia, as well as the related government organizations and institutions.

-- Iranian crafters honored at Afghanistan Art Week

Two crafters from the northern Iranian province of Mazandaran have been honored at the Afghanistan Art Week, which came to an end in Tehran on Friday.

Asieh Tahani in the field of leather engraving and Mojdeh Moshafi in doll-making were honored at the weeklong virtual festival organized by the Iranian National Commission for UNESCO.

