P4+1 foreign ministers issue joint statement on JCPOA

The meeting, chaired by the EU High Representative Josep Borrell, was held virtually on Monday.

The JCPOA members reaffirmed their commitment to the agreement, stressing the need for full and effective implementation of the deal by all parties and dealing with the current challenges of implementation, including in the field of non-proliferation and removing sanctions.

The ministers highlighted the importance of the IAEA's role as the only independent and impartial international body mandated by the United Nations Security Council to monitor and verify non-proliferation commitments under the JCPOA. They also stressed the importance of continuing cooperation in good faith with the agency.

They also pointed out that JCPOA which also been endorsed by the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 remains a key element in the global nuclear non-proliferation regime and an important achievement of multilateral diplomacy that contributes to regional and international peace and security.

The ministers reiterated their deep regret over the US withdrawal from the agreement and emphasized that the resolution is still fully binding.

They also agreed to continue talks to ensure full implementation of the JCPOA by all parties. The ministers also considered possible US return to the deal and reaffirmed their readiness to address the issue with a positive attitude and in a joint effort.

