Cinema Verite key reference in regional documentary cinema: Expert

Tehran, Dec 21, IRNA – The secretary of the 39th edition of the Fajr Film Festival (FFF) Mohammad Mehdi Tabatabaei-Nejad on Monday said that Cinema Verite is considered an important event in the international arena and an invaluable reference in the regional documentary cinema. 

Tabatabaei-Nejad made the remarks after visiting the 14th Iran International Documentary Film Festival known as “Cinema Verite” headquarters in Tehran.
He added that Cinema Verite has become one of the most prestigious documentaries in West Asia and the Middle East.

"Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, the festival took on a new procedure. This is a big opportunity for documentary cinema. The online display has created confiscated works for systems and platforms in our country. They were able to upgrade their infrastructure and achieve an acceptable level of supply of works," he said.

The 14th Iran International Documentary Film Festival opened in Tehran on Dec 15.

This week-long cinematic event is underway totally online and will be wrapped up on December 22.

The festival has several sections, including the National, International, and Martyr Avini Prize, Entrepreneurship Documentary Competition, Coronavirus Special Section, Side Sections, and commemorations.

In the meantime, several expert workshops and master talks, as well as masterclasses, are being held on the sideline of the international event.

