Official vows doing COVID19 vaccine human trial this week

Speaking to IRNA, Mohraz said human trial has various steps and it will be injected to 56 people.

It will be injected two times, she said, adding that after the first injection anti-body will be formed.

But the main anti-body will be created after the second injection.

The measures taken by the manufacturer have been approved by Food and Drug Administration of Iran and the World Health Organization (WHO), she noted.

She went on to say that the government will do its best to import vaccines until the Iranian vaccine is ready.

Elaborating on the situation of using vaccines by neighbors, Mohraz said they are using Chinese vaccines.

The approved vaccines have so far been used in the UK and the US.

She noted that Saudi Arabia also wants to order vaccines, but its demand has not yet been met.

Earlier, Head of the Iranian Society for Immunology and Allergy Mohammad Vojgani said the necessary knowledge for manufacturing the COVID-19 vaccine exists in the country and domestically-produced vaccines are expected to be available within the next six months.

Iran's capability to produce the COVID-19 vaccine is based on reality, Vojgani said stressing that the country surely is capable of manufacturing the vaccine far from the ballyhoo and propaganda.

He said that at least three Iranian centers are active in this regard while one of them has passed the test of animals for COVID-19 successfully and fruitful researches have been conducted so far.

Vojgani further elaborated on the Society's capacities and said it has technology to produce different vaccines from dead-virus and re-combined virus.

