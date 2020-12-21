Dec 21, 2020, 2:19 PM
Journalist ID: 1006
News Code: 84156391
0 Persons

Tags

COVID-19 kills 191 more Iranians

COVID-19 kills 191 more Iranians

Tehran, Dec 21, IRNA – Some 191 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 53,816, Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Monday.

Sima Sadat Lari said that with the 191 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 53,816.

Some 6,151 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 9914 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari noted that 894,366 patients out of a total of 1,164,535 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 5,519 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 7,097,556 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @irnaenglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
3 + 8 =