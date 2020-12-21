COVID-19 kills 191 more Iranians

Sima Sadat Lari said that with the 191 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 53,816.

Some 6,151 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 9914 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari noted that 894,366 patients out of a total of 1,164,535 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 5,519 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 7,097,556 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

6125**1416

