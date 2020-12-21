Iran, P4+1 online informal session discusses JCPOA developments

The JCPOA Joint Commission meeting took place on December 16 with the participation of the Iranian delegations and the P4+1 group (Britain, France, Russia, and China plus Germany) via videoconference.

The meeting was aimed at examining how to implement the JCPOA and to deal with challenges concerning the deal.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araqchi led the Iranian delegation in the meeting.

The meeting was held at the level of Foreign Ministry deputies and political directors of the remaining parties to the agreement formally called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, namely Iran, China, Russia, the UK, France, and Germany.

The Commission meeting was chaired on behalf of the European Union High Representative, Josep Borrell, by the Secretary-General of European External Action Service Helga Schmid.

The participants issued a statement saying that an unofficial meeting of JCPOA participants will be held on December 21 through video conference.

Borrel wrote about the meeting on his Twitter account saying that "Chairing today a virtual ministerial meeting of the E3/EU+2 (China France, Germany, Russia, UK) and Iran - the participants of the #JCPOA - to re-emphasise our commitment to preserve the agreement."

