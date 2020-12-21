Iran’s futsal legionnaire among world top 2020 players

“Hossein Tayebi (Benfica/Iran) transferred to Portuguese giants Benfica after successfully clinching another title with Kairat Almaty in Kazakhstan. Now he is instrumental in his team's success, having scored six goals already,” FutsalFeed website reported.

The best players are selected by users of the website.

Leandro Cuzzolino (Levante/Pesaro Italservice Calcio a 5/Argentina), Leonardo Caetano Silva "Leozinho" (Magnus Futsal/Brazil), Marko Pršić (FON/Serbia), Rafa Santos (Nagoya/El Pozo/Brazil) and Ricardo Filipe da Silva Braga "Ricardinho" (Inter Movistar/ACCS/Portugal) are also among nominees.

