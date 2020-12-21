Iranian businessmen ready to further develop trade ties with Azerbaijan

Hassan Entezar in an interview with IRNA on Monday said that there is a great capacity in Azarbaijan Province in Iran to rebuild and contribute to the development of different regions of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The presence of trades and businessmen in official meetings of the two countries plays a crucial role in advancing economic goals, he said, stressing that the government is required to provide the path for economic cooperation with the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Referring to the cultural ties of the two countries, Entezar added that this item can be a good starting point in the reconstruction and economic relations with the two countries.

*** 4 million tons of cement exported from Azarbaijan Province

The head of West Azarbaijan province Industry, Mine and Trade Organization Gholamreza Babaei, too, told IRNA the province is ready to export cement to the Republic of Azarbaijan, and even grow production to meet the northern neighbor's needs.

West Azarbaijan produces more than four million tons of cement yearly, a significant portion of which could be exported to different countries, including the Republic of Azerbaijan, he added.

Babaei said that some 22 million dollars have been exported since the beginning of the current Iranian year (started March 21, 2020) from the province to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The head of West Azarbaijan province Industry, Mine and Trade Organization said, noting that the Republic of Azerbaijan is one of the most important countries for the development of trade in the region, and the province's commercial capacities are ready to increase its relations with the country.

