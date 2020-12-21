Yalda night celebrated in Madrid

Yalda is a traditional Iranian festival marking the last night of Autumn which is also the longest night of the year.

The ceremony in Madrid was held online, with people participating via social media, as precautionary protocols to ensure safety from COVID-19 pandemic.

In his video message, the Iranian ambassador to Madrid Hassan Qashqavi, said that observance of Yalda night by Iranians dates back to some 7,000 years ago or to speak more documented it has been celebrated at least since 500 B.C. when Cyrus the Great ruled the Persian Empire.

At Yalda night, the Iranian families come together at the house of the elder members of the family, the ambassador said.

They eat red fruits at the night which are symbolic of the Sun and the end of the darkness, he added.

