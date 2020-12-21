Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on December 21

** IRAN DAILY

-- Over 885,000 patients recovered from coronavirus: Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said 885,054 coronavirus patients have recovered or have been discharged from the country’s hospitals, which is the result of heroic efforts by the medical personnel.

Since the beginning of the virus outbreak in Iran in February, the country’s health workers have been working hard to treat the coronavirus patients and are playing a major role in the country’s recent achievements in containing the spread of the virus.

On Sunday, many high-ranking Iranian officials in separate messages on the occasion of the National Nurse Day appreciated the medical staff, the nurses in particular.

-- First phase of Jask oil terminal to be inaugurated by March 2021

The operator of Jask oil terminal project in southern Iran said the first phase of the country’s second major oil terminal will be inaugurated by the end of the current Iranian year (March 20, 2021).

According to Vahid Maleki, the first phase of the project includes one metering station, two 36-inch pipelines each with a length of six kilometers, coastal facilities, as well as a single point mooring (SPM).

-- Foreign investment in industrial, mining, trade sectors up 71%



The amount of foreign investment attracted in Iran’s industrial, mining and trade sectors during the eight months of the current Iranian year (March 21-November 20) increased 71.2 percent compared to the same period in the previous year.

According to the latest data released by the Industry, Mine and Trade Ministry, the total volume of foreign investment attracted for projects stood at $1billion, compared to $597 million in the previous year’s eight months.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Switzerland Returns Smuggled Artifacts to Iran

A total of 49 works of ancient art smuggled out of Iran some four decades ago have recently been returned home with the aid of Swiss officials.

"A collection of glazed bricks, which are attributed to Qalaichi (archaeological site) in Bukan, dating back to the 7th or 8th centuries BC, have been returned home from Switzerland,” Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Minister Ali-Asghar Mounesan said on Sunday. "49 pieces of glazed bricks, which were smuggled out of Iran on the advent of the Islamic Revolution, were recuperated with a great deal of efforts made by the cultural heritage ministry, and the ministry of foreign affairs,” Mounesan explained.

-- 225 Iranian MPs Blast EU’s ‘Ludicrous’ Resolution

As many as 225 Iranian MPs on Sunday strongly condemned the European Parliament’s recent resolution that censured Iran under the guise of protecting human rights.

They released a statement, three days after the European Parliament ratified a sanctions resolution targeting a number of Iranian officials, whom the European legislature accused of violating human rights.

-- Iran, Qatar Call for Enhancement of Sports Ties

Iran’s Minister of Sports and Youth Masoud Soltanifar has met with Qatari Minister of Culture and Sports Salah bin Ghanim Al Ali.

In the meeting which came during his day-long visit to Doha, Soltanifar expressed his gratitude to the Qatari official for inviting him to visit Qatar and for hosting the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League as well as its final match held between Iran’s Persepolis team and Ulsan Hyundai of South Korea.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Iran ready for extensive co-op with Austria: ambassador

There is no obstacle to expanding bilateral relations as the two countries share numerous potential opportunities in various fields, Iran's Ambassador to Austria Abbas Bagherpour-Ardekani said on Saturday.

In an interview with the Austrian magazine Society, Bagherpour-Ardekani pointed to the history of Iran-Austria relations, saying that 162 years have passed since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and the signing of the first friendship agreement by them.

-- 12 unmissable destinations in Tehran

Tehran is such a bustling metropolis that some travelers love to hate as many avoiding a stay there altogether en route to Iran's more popular tourist destinations.

Others believe there are enough cultural sites, gorgeous galleries, museums, recreational places, and sociable locals to give it a beautiful side too.

-- ICRC praises Iran’s effort against coronavirus

Daniel Munoz-Rojas, the deputy representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Tehran, said he was impressed by the domestic manufacturing of oxygen concentrators for COVID-19 patients in Iran.

“This capacity does not exist in other countries in the region. Given that we are still in crisis, Iran should use this capacity to meet its domestic needs, but perhaps in the future it can help countries like Syria and Yemen,” he highlighted.

He made the remarks on Sunday at a ceremony for providing 400 portable oxygen concentrators manufactured with the financial assistance of the ICRC.

