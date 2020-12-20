Iran, Netherlands sign MoU on sustainable agriculture

Economic Attache of Iran's Embassy to the Netherlands Ali Reza Naraqi, who participated in the ceremony virtually on Sunday, said Khorasan Razavi province can turn into a center among Middle Eastern countries in the fields of technology, bio-fertilizers and types of seeds with the cooperation of the Dutch companies.

Referring to historic ties between Iran and the Netherlands, he said that fortunately, in the current situation, there is a good prospect for bilateral relations, and signing of this memorandum can serve as a new step for developing ties.

Head of the Dutch Chamber of Commerce Arie Kraaijeveld, for his part, said during the online communication that the issue of agriculture, water and sustainable energy is one of the goals of the memorandum.

8072**1424

