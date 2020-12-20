EU’s anti-Iran resolution against intl. laws: Iranian parliament

The Human Rights Committee of the Majlis (the Iranian parliament), chaired by Zohreh Elahyan, addressed the Human Rights Committee of the European Parliament, saying that the anti-Iran resolution made the Iranian lawmakers completely surprised and dissatisfied.

As the European Parliament is well aware, every country has the legitimate right to formulate and implement criminal laws; so, Iran’s judiciary branch holds fair trials based on respecting the rights of the suspects, the statement read.

According to the statement, it is very odd that the European body ignored the principle of relationships between parliaments and issued an anti-human rights resolution against Iran based on political motivations, which is contrary to international law in the eyes of independent countries.

Condemning the selective approach to human rights by the European parliament, the Iranian legislators warned that the issuance of the resolution shows Europeans support US-imposed unilateral sanctions on the great nation of Iran, which is considered a disgraceful act.

The Iranian lawmakers also urged Europe to stop providing the Mujahedeen-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) terrorist group with a safe haven in the heart of the green continent

The statement further recommended the members of the European Parliament to examine the systematic violation of the rights of the Muslim and other minorities in their own countries.

The Iranian parliament repeated its full support for the legal proceedings carried out by the judiciary branch in the Islamic country, stressing that Iran reserves the right to retaliate such an interfering action.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @irnaenglish