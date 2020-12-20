Indonesia marks 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties with Iran

Indonesian Ambassador in Tehran Ronny Prasetyo Yuliantoro hailed mutual efforts to boost ties over the past 70 years, saying that their cooperation in some areas is still developing even to date.

Iran-Indonesia ties began in July 1950, and these relations were pursued through various collaborations between the two countries to this day.

Indonesia and Iran have always had good bilateral political relations, which has been the basis for cooperation in other sectors, he said, noting that good political relations have been developed at the bilateral, regional and international levels, culminated in President Hassan Rouhani's visit to Jakarta in 2015 and President Joko Widodo's visit to Tehran the following year.

Noting that trade and economic diplomacy is one of his country's priorities and there are opportunities and potentials to increase the volume of trade between the two countries, the Indonesian ambassador added under coronavirus condition, cooperation in the health sector has been added to the priorities.

