Iran, Venezuela solidarity hits US sanctions

In an exclusive interview with IRNA, Sterling added that Iran's continued technical and engineering assistance to the Venezuelan government and the sending of fuel to that country has had a significant impact on reducing the US sanctions pressures on the Venezuelans.

Referring to the outcome of Venezuela's parliamentary elections, which is a significant defeat to the US policies in Venezuela and Latin America, he said that the United States has been trying to change Venezuela's government for years.

He noted that Venezuelans also criticized the US economic sanctions. These sanctions have imposed a very tough situation on the Venezuelan people.

Sterling further noted that opposition leaders in the Democratic coalition said that the US attempts to introduce Juan Guaidó as president were not in the interest of Venezuela whereas they wanted a democratic process and peaceful change in the country, but that the US had damaged the process.

Translated by Tohid Mahmoudpour

Edited by Hamid Shamlou

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish