Iranian bodybuilder ranks 4th in 2020 Mr. Olympia

Choopan from Iran, Brandon Curry from US, Phillip Jerrod Heath from the US and Egyptian bodybuilder Mamdouh Elssbiay (Big Ramy) advanced to Mr.Olympia final.

Phillip Jerrod Heath had earlier won the competitions for seven times.

Big Ramy stood on the first place, Brandon Curry received a silver medal and Phillip Jerrod Heath ranked third.

Choopan earlier announced that he had been exposed to sufferings to reach 2020 competitions.

According to Mr. Olympia website, visa issuance was one of the most important problems for Choopan.

Mr. Olympia is the title awarded to the winner of the professional men's bodybuilding contest at Joe Weider's Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend—an international bodybuilding competition that is held annually by the International Federation of BodyBuilding & Fitness (IFBB).

