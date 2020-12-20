Iranian, Turkish musicians conduct duet perfomance

The music video was released upon Syrian musician Mahdi Khalaf's recommendation.

It was recorded in Turkey and was mixed by Hatam Mohsen in Egypt.

Mokhtari is a young musician who has always tried to promote Qanun techniques in Iran.

Accordingly, he had studied these techniques among musicians from other countries.

Aytaç Doğan is a great Qanun player who is now one of the most famous musicians in the East.

The qanun is a string instrument played either solo, or more often as part of an ensemble, in much of the Middle East, North Africa, West Africa, Central Asia, and southeastern regions of Europe.

