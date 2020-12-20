Dec 20, 2020, 12:41 PM
Iranian, Turkish musicians conduct duet perfomance

Tehran, Dec 20, IRNA – Iranian Musician Amir Hossein Mokhtari and Turkish musician Aytaç Doğan released a duet music video.

The music video was released upon Syrian musician Mahdi Khalaf's recommendation.

It was recorded in Turkey and was mixed by Hatam Mohsen in Egypt.

Mokhtari is a young musician who has always tried to promote Qanun techniques in Iran.

Accordingly, he had studied these techniques among musicians from other countries.

Aytaç Doğan is a great Qanun player who is now one of the most famous musicians in the East.

The qanun is a string instrument played either solo, or more often as part of an ensemble, in much of the Middle East, North Africa, West Africa, Central Asia, and southeastern regions of Europe.

