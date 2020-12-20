Supreme Leader celebrates National Nurse Day

Supreme Leader speech is covered by TV and Radio.

Iran celebrates birthday anniversary of Hazrat-e Zeinab (SA)- daughter of first Imam Ali (AS), the first Imam of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) Infallible Household as National Nurse Day.

The day is on the 5th of the Islamic month of Jamadi al-Awwal, which falls on December 20 this year.

According to Islamic history, Lady Zeinab- messenger of Karbala- is a symbol of braveness as she well took care of her family after the martyrdom of her brother, Imam Hussein (AS), in Karbala.

Earlier, the Deputy Health Minister for Nursing Maryam Hazrati said that 80,856 nurses, equal to 65 percent of the nurses in the public section, are in the front-line of looking after coronavirus patients.

She said that the nurses who had a record of physical problems, had children, or had weak immune systems were included in the program to fight coronavirus.

She added that according to research, tiredness and sadness is clearly seen in the nurse community and that’s because close contacts with coronavirus patients, and not due to being away from their families for a long time, hardships of the job, or fear of the virus.

