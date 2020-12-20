Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on December 20

** IRAN DAILY

-- Zarif: US must leave West Asian region

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Saturday renewed Iran’s call for an end to the US military presence in the West Asia region.

During an interview with Afghanistan’s TOLOnews TV, Zarif was asked about Iran’s call for the expulsion of US troops from the region following America’s assassination of Iran’s senior commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani this year.

“We have always said this,” Zarif answered, reaffirming Iran’s stance about US departure.

-- Iran, Pakistan open second border crossing for trade surge

Iran and Pakistan inaugurated the second official border crossing for the transfer of goods and passengers.

The border point opened during a ceremony on Saturday, with Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami and Pakistani Minister for Defense Production Zubaida Jalal attending the event.

-- Solar panels contribute to 49% of Iranian renewable electricity: SATBA

The share of solar power plants in Iran’s renewable electricity generation capacity hit 49 percent, according to the data released by Iran’s Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization, known as SATBA.

According to the data, the total capacity of Iran’s renewable power plants topped 844.5 megawatts (MW) on November 20.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

--Iranian MPs Condemn European Resolution

Iranian lawmakers on Saturday vehemently condemned a recent anti-Iran resolution passed by the European Parliament, urging Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to help identify the European officials who have acted maliciously toward Iranians.

In a statement, members of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee branded the resolution as "ridiculous,” saying the European Parliament is the same body that remained silent against the "cowardly assassinations of innocent Iranian scientists.” On the opposite, read the statement, the European Parliament has always supported terrorists, including the MKO, separatist groups and leaders of terrorist groups.

--Iranian Films Win Big at Turkey’s Amity Festival

The 3rd edition of the International Amity Short Film Festival in Turkey has awarded two Iranian titles.

The 13-minute ‘The Red Fire’ by Mona Shahi won the special jury award and the 15-minute ‘Where We Come From’ by Jafar Altafi received the second prize.

The first prize of the Turkish event was shared by ‘DA YIE’ by Anthony Nti and ‘Le Syndrome d’Archibald’ by Daniel Perez.

--Birthday of an Exalted Lady

"In houses Allah has allowed to be raised and wherein His Name is celebrated, He is glorified therein, morning and evening.” (Holy Qur’an 24:36)

On revelation of this Ayah when Prophet Muhammad (SAWA) recited it as a sequel to the preceding Ayah of Light (Noor), he was asked by his companions about the houses exalted by God, and answered that this was a reference to the houses of Prophets.

According to Abu Ishaq Tha’alabi, the prominent Sunni Muslim exegete of the holy Qur’an, Abu Bakr, pointing to the house of Imam Ali (AS) and Hazrat Fatema Zahra (SA), which like the Prophet’s house had one of its door opening into the Prophet’s Mosque when similar doors of all other houses had been sealed on Divine Orders, asked whether this house was included in this Ayah.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Goreh-Jask oil pipeline: a mega project that opens Indian Ocean gates to Iranian oil

Given Iran’s geopolitical position - being located at the heart of the world’s oil production center, that is West Asia, and intersecting the trade corridor between east and west- and considering the sanctions, and unjust pressures imposed by some world powers against the country; for more than a decade, the Islamic Republic has been following new strategies for diversifying its export routes in the country’s southern borders to nullify such pressures and reach its full economic potentials.

Now the country’s Goreh-Jask oil pipeline has become the realization of such efforts.

-- Iran ready to offer nursing experience to regional countries

Iran’s experience on crisis nursing and nursing for the elderly is good enough to be shared with regional countries, Ahmad Nejatian, director of international affairs of the Nursing Organization, told the Tehran Times on Saturday. National Nurses Week is being held throughout the country from December 16-22.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Iranian nurses have been at the forefront of the fight against the disease.

-- Iranian companies, private exhibitors to join ITB Berlin

Iranian travel-associated companies and businesses from the state and the private sector will take part in the International Tourism Fair (ITB) Berlin, which will be held from March 9 to 12, 2021 in a purely digital form.

Considering that holding virtual exhibitions in the field of tourism is a new approach, a webinar discussing the way of attending virtual exhibitions for applicants of the upcoming event will be held soon, IRNA quoted Mohammad Qasemi, the director for marketing and advertising at the tourism ministry as saying on Saturday.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish