Indonesia willing to develop trade ties with Kerman province, Indonesian envoy

Speaking in the online meeting of Kerman-Indonesia joint commission of economic cooperation, Yuliantoro said MoUs earlier signed on economic cooperation between Kerman provincial officials and Indonesian business activists, but, after imposition of sanctions against Iran, relations were not materialized.

Indonesia needs pistachio imports which should be supplied by Kerman businessmen, he added.

Meanwhile, Iranian Ambassador to Indonesia Mohammad Azad said volume of Iran-Indonesia trade was about $2b before US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and it reduced and amounted to over $1b in 2020.

Thanks to joint cooperation between Kerman province of Iran and Java of Indonesia, both sides can sign sisterhood agreement, he noted.

He suggested to form consortium and business groups to advance economic cooperation.

Chairman of Kerman chamber of commerce Mehdi Tabibzadeh, for his part, said that the grounds for economic cooperation have been explored.

He singled out some factories in Kerman province, whose raw materials are supplied by Indonesian partners.

