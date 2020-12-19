Washington's plots on Iran failed: Russian expert

Nina Mamedova made the remarks in an interview with IRNA, adding that the US tried to achieve what it had not reached in the face of Iran in a soft war, and with the help of its own agents, but to no avail.

Iran has great capabilities in various fields of science and technology and significant areas such as military and space, she said, adding that Washington has been forced to accept the capabilities in Tehran.

The US does not have the ability to excel, prevent and impede Iran's scientific and technological advances, Mamedova further noted.

During Joe Biden's term, which will start on January 20, 2021, the United States will return to the JCPOA, she underlined.

Biden will try to make up for Trump's big mistake in pulling out from the JCPOA, which has hit the US in the international arena, particularly in the Security Council, Mamedova underscored.

Compiled by Amin Mohammadzadegan Khoyi

Edited by Hamid Shamlou

