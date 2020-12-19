Majlis condemns European Parliament’s anti-Iranian resolutions

The parliament's Committee of National Security and Foreign Policy of Majlis also condemned the interference of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the British Parliament in the domestic affairs of Iran and its absurd advice against Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), as well as France’s anti-human rights stance in supporting a criminal.

It said the European Parliament which attacked Iran for executing a criminal is the same organization that even one word did not pass their lips when the Iranian scientist was assassinated, adding that quite contrary to what they claim, Europe has always been a supporter and a safe haven for terrorists, ranging from the MEK to the separationist groups, by hosting the leaders of terror groups.

This is while the Zionist terrorist regime officials have confessed to having carried out assassinations in Iran and the officials and members of the European Parliament have dared to criticize them, either due to their servility to or their fear of Israel, the statement said.

The statement further noted that whenever the European Parliament was able to stop their indecent support for the Zionists and terrorist and homicidal dictators and talk about the realities as they are, the public opinion of the world will have an ear to listen to them.

It added that with the negative and dark record of supporting the terrorists, the dictators, the murderers and the war-mongers, the West is not allowed to criticize Iran’s behavior.

The National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of Majlis said there have been years of war and killing in Syria, Iraq, and Yemen by the hands of terrorists created by the US and certain western countries and their regional allies in which hundreds of thousands of innocent people were most savagely killed, but the European Parliament and those who falsely claim to support human rights not only did not condemn them, they also spared no efforts to support state and non-state terrorists.

These crimes will stick in the memories of the regional nations and history, and the officials of the European countries who have ordered and committed these crimes should be put to trial, it added.

Regarding the Foreign Affairs Committee of the British parliament that indecently advises against Iran and the IRGC, the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Majlis said that the UK has an endless list of crimes and anti-human moves all over the world, in Iran, and in many regional countries, adding that the misery that the UK brought about for these countries have not let go of them yet.

Traces of crimes of France is clearly seen in Northern Africa and Western Asia and Bab al-Mandab Strait that has turned into a safe haven for the most dangerous terrorists, including the MEK, it said.

Instead of opposing the execution of a criminal that was under French intelligence guardianship, Paris should be responsible for President Macron’s anti-human rights remarks, when supporting caricatures that insulted Prophet Mohammad [PBUH], which infuriated Muslims all over the world; this is while no human rights document has permitted to insult divine religions under the pretext of freedom of expression.

The National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Majlis wanted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran to provide the parliament with the names of the European officials for a reciprocal move.

The list should include the names of those European officials that have sanctioned medicines and not let them enter Iran; those who have supported terrorists, MEK, and separationists; and those European judges that have sentenced innocent Iranians to imprisonment.

9417**1424

