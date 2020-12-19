Versatile cinematographer: documentary should be faithful to reality

The 14th Iran International Documentary Film Festival “Cinema Verite" kicked off virtually in Tehran on December 15, and will work for eight days.

Documentaries' filming is quite different with stories', Ng said in her class, control of a situation plays a key role in filming documentaries, she noted adding that the more a documentary is under control, the more distant it will be from reality.

She said that real situation, reconstruction of the real scenes, and the way the interviews are involved in documentaries are the key elements in making documentary films.

Asked to elaborate on her works, Ms. Ng said that she uses natural light at her interviews because she wants to let people feel they have sat beside someone to listen to some honest words, and the obstacles between spectator and documentary should be removed as much as possible.

The difference between filming a documentary or a story depends on making a balance between the ways of controlling a situation or deciding how much the mentioned issues play role in the film, Ms. Iris Ng said.

Due to the pandemic, 14th Iran International Documentary Film Festival “Cinema Verite" like many other world events and gatherings is being held virtually, and 894 films have been submitted to different sections of the international festival.

The Documentary and Experimental Film Center (DEFC) organizes the Annual Iran International Documentary Film Festival (Cinema Verite).

The festival showcases the very best of the documentary world to bridge the gap what they term between reality and truth.

The festival has several sections, including national, International, and Martyr Avini Prize, Entrepreneurship Documentary Competition, Coronavirus Special Section, Side Sections and commemorations.

Mohammad Hamidi-Moqaddam serves as the secretary of the international festival.

