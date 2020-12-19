President Rouhani congratulates Qatari Emir on National Day

In his message to Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Rouhani said Iran and Qatar have always enjoyed close and friendly relations.

He assured that relations will be developed under the auspices of senior officials and determinaton in line with mutual interests.

President Rouhani wished success and health for Qatari Emir and prosperity for the Qatari nation.

Qatar National Day is a national commemoration of Qatar's unification in 1878. It is celebrated annually on December 18. The holiday was established by decree on June 21, 2007 of the then Crown Prince and Heir Apparent Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Earlier, Qatari Ambassador to Tehran Mohammed Ben Hamad Al-Hajri on Saturday reaffirmed Iran-Qatar friendship and mutual trust.

He said that Qatar shares its happiness with the Iranian government and people.

