Qatari Envoy reaffirms Iran-Qatar friendship, mutual trust

Speaking in a ceremony held on the occasion of Qatar National Day, Hamad Al-Hajri said relations between Iranian and Qatari nations are based on friendship and kindness.

He said that Qatar shares its happiness with Iranian government and people.

He prayed to God for protecting Qatar against any harm.

Earlier, Iran’s Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri congratulated Qatar’s National Day in a letter to the country’s Prime Minister Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani.

In his message, Jahangiri hoped that the two countries would use the existing capacities to strengthen the relations on the brotherly ties.

Jahangiri in his message hoped that the growing cooperation between the two countries will definitely benefit the joint interests of Iran and Qatar.

Iran’s Vice-President in his message referring to the ties and commonalities between Iran and Qatar, hoped that the two nations will see more development of ties in all fields.

Qatar National Day is a national commemoration of Qatar's unification in 1878. It is celebrated annually on December 18. The holiday was established by decree on June 21, 2007 of the then Crown Prince and Heir Apparent Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

