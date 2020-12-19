Pakistan PM denies any contact with Israeli regime

Prime Minister Imran Khan said in an interview with a Pakistani news channel ‘Samaa’ that Pakistan will not recognize Zionist regime until Palestinian rights are guaranteed.

He rebutted reports claiming that some cabinet members flew to Tel Aviv to hold talks with Israeli occupying regime.

Asked if there is any pressure from Saudi Arabia on the issue, he said he has never budged and will not in future under anyone’s pressure.

Meanwhile, Pakistan foreign ministry spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri addressing a weekly news briefing said as for the reports regarding the visit of Pakistani delegation to Zionist regime, these are factually incorrect, baseless and misleading. “No visit has been undertaken by any Pakistani delegation to Tel Aviv,” he said.

He said as reiterated earlier, Pakistan’s approach towards Palestinian cause will be guided by our evaluation of how Palestinians’ rights and aspirations are upheld through a two-state solution, with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Sharif as its capital.

Earlier PM Imran in an interview with local TV said: We cannot even think of normalizing relations with Zionist regime as it is contrary to the principle of the founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah as he always stressed that the rights of the Palestinian people must be guaranteed.

Regarding Islamabad's approach to establish relations by the UAE and Bahrain with Zionist regime Zionist regime, Imran Khan reiterated Pakistan's strong stance against the conspiracy and his support for the liberation of the Palestinian territories.

Asked whether Islamabad was under pressure from non-Muslim countries or some Arab Muslim countries to normalize relations with Zionist regime, the Prime Minister responded in affirmative, however refused to name those countries.

