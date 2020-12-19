Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on December 19

** IRAN DAILY

-- Iranians’ resistance will make US resume JCPOA commitments

President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday voiced confidence that President-elect Joe Biden will resume US commitments under the 2015 multilateral nuclear deal which Donald Trump pulled out of.

“I have no doubt that the perseverance of the Iranian people during these past three years will force the new US government to succumb and resume its commitments,” Rouhani said in televised remarks in a ceremony held to inaugurate a number of Interior Ministry’s development projects. “The sanctions will be broken,” he added.

-- Iran launches $310m urban development projects

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani inaugurated 99 projects focused on urban development across the country with an investment of $310 million.

Rouhani used a videoconference call on Thursday to launch the projects in major Iranian cities, including in the capital Tehran and in the two megacities of Mashhad and Tabriz.

-- No doubt Iran will ratify FATF conventions: TCCIMA deputy head

A well-established Iranian businessman with close links to the government said he is certain a top legislative watchdog in the country would finally approve conditions set by the FATF, an international group to fight money laundering and terrorism financing.

Heibatollah Osuli, a deputy chairman of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mine and Agriculture (TCCIMA), said on Thursday that Iran’s Expediency Council, which is in charge of settling legislative disputes in the country, would eventually approve two remaining conventions of the Financial Action Task Force to allow the Paris-based group to remove the country from its internationally-recognized blacklist.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Pakistan, Iran to Open New Border Crossing

Iran and Pakistan will open a border crossing point to increase economic and trade exchanges, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said Friday.

Khatibzadeh said the border crossing point between Rimdan, located in Iran’s southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan Province, and Pakistan’s Gabd would open on Saturday by the two countries’ senior officials. "The construction of this border gateway between the two friendly and neighboring states and the recent inauguration of Khaf-Herat railway project show that the Islamic Republic of Iran attaches special priority to interaction and cooperation with its neighbors.”

-- Persian Miniature Registered Globally as Intangible Heritage

Persian art of miniature has won the votes of the UNESCO Safeguarding Intangible Cultural Heritage Committee and was Inscribed in 2020 on the representative list of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

In the 15th meeting of the UNESCO Safeguarding Intangible Cultural Heritage Committee, the Iranian art of miniature painting was jointly examined by Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan and registered globally on Wednesday as the fifteenth intangible heritage of Iran in the UNESCO World Heritage List by the majority of votes and without opposition.

-- Persepolis, Ulsan Hyundai Set for Thrilling AFC Champions

The longest Asian Champions League tournament in history ends on Saturday — more than 11 months after the first ball was kicked — when Iran’s Persepolis meet Ulsan Horang-i of South Korea in Doha, Qatar in the final.

The outbreak of coronavirus caused the tournament to be suspended from March to September. Qatar, host of the 2022 World Cup, stepped in to stage all the remaining games in a biosecure setting.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Trade with ECO members exceeds $5.7b in 8 months

Iran’s trade with the member nations of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) reached $5.762 billion in the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-November 20), the spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said.

According to Rouhollah Latfi, during the mentioned eight months Iran traded over 10,911,727 tons of commodities with ECO member countries including Turkey, Afghanistan, the Republic of Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

-- Northern forests save 3.6bcm of water annually in Iran

The forests of northern Iran save 3.6 billion cubic meters of water annually, playing an important role in preserving the aquifers.

Apart from physical care of natural resources, biological protection of these resources is also on the agenda of the Forests, Rangelands, and Watershed Management Organization (FRWMO), Abbas-Ali Nobakht, deputy head of FRWMO, said on Wednesday. In this regard, development, rehabilitation, and enrichment operations in more than 232,000 hectares of rangeland, desert and forest lands of the country are underway, he added.

-- UNWTO registers Iran national brand for tourism

The United Nations World Tourism Organization has recently registered “Majestic Iran: a Different Experience” as the national brand for the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“With this registration by the UNWTO, Iran officially entered the list of countries with tourism brands,” ISNA quoted deputy tourism minister Vali Teymouri as saying on Friday.

The motto combined with the image of a “Simurgh” -- a huge mythical bird of Persian legend credited with possessing great wisdom – constitute the national brand, which the country officially unveiled last February.

