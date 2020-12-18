Dec 18, 2020, 9:16 PM
Tehran, New Delhi economies complement each other: Envoy

Tehran, Dec 18, IRNA – Iran's Ambassador to India Ali Chegeni in his meeting with the Minister of chemicals and fertilizers of India and his deputies pointed to the capacities of the two countries and their complementary economies, and said that the Iranian and Indian products can meet the mutual needs of both sides.

According to the Iranian Embassy in India, both sides in their meeting discussed trade capacities of the two countries in different agriculture sectors, especially in the format of direct and joint investment.

In the field of imports, medical cooperation, pharmaceutical industry, capacities and exemptions of Chabahar Port and benefiting from geographical proximity of both countries were among other issues discussed in the meeting.

Both sides urged the parties to continue efforts to enhance bilateral trade and investigate ways to increase cooperation and further expand bilateral trade relations. 

