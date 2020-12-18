Dezful historical Bridge; World's most ancient brick bridge

Dezful is one of the cities of Khuzestan province that is best-known for its citrus gardens and Dez River that is full of water and Dezful historical Bridge also known as the ancient bridge of Dezful is the most important historical monument of Dezful city in Khouzestan Province which connects the two eastern and western parts of the city together.

In fact, it is one of the ways of the Jundi Shapur area and the Mesopotamian land, which, according to the order of Shapur I of Sassanid after the victory over the "Valerian" of the Roman Emperor and With the use of the Roman prisoners in 263 AD, it was still standing up to nearly 18 centuries since its construction, and in spite of the various changes that it has in its lifetime, it still remains in its original form, and is adorned with ornamentation and is the source pride for Iran.

As mentioned at the beginning of the article, the name of the city of Dezful (Dzhupel) is due to the magnificent building.



Dezful historical Bridge in southwestern Iran has been renovated and rebuilt in various times, due to its importance in the past, including Deylam, Safavid, Qajar and Pahlavi.

The historic bridge of Dezful has survived for many years and is recognized as the oldest bridge in the world and currently has four large arches, and between every two of these is a smaller arch and near the bridge, remnants of ancient mills can be observed.

The bridge is numbered 84 in the national monuments list and, according to its age and effectiveness, can be one of the works to be listed on the World Heritage List

