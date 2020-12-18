COVID-19 kills 178 more Iranians over past 24 hours

The health ministry spokeswoman said that with the 178 new deaths, the country's total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 53,273.

Some 7,121 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,085 of whom have been hospitalized, Sadat Lari said.

She said that a total of 1,145,651 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 856,474 of whom have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 5,627 other COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and are being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 6,944,462 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

