Iran first VP felicitates Qatar PM on National Day

In his message, Jahangiri hoped that the two countries would use the existing capacities to strengthen the relations on the brotherly ties. Jahangiri in his message hoped that the growing cooperation between the two countries will definitely benefit the joint interests of Iran and Qatar.

Iran’s Vice-President in his message referring to the ties and commonalities between Iran and Qatar, hoped that in the field of cooperation and efforts between the two countries, the two nations will see more development of ties in all fields.

Qatar National Day is the commemoration of Qatar's unification in 1878 and is celebrated annually on 18 December.

The holiday was established by a 21 June 2007 decree of the then Crown Prince and Heir Apparent Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

جهانگیری روز ملی قطر را تبریک گفت

تهران - ایرنا - معاون اول رییس‌جمهوری در پیامی فرارسیدن روز ملی قطر را به نخست ‌وزیر و مردم این کشور تبریک گفت.

به گزارش روز جمعه ایرنا از پایگاه اطلاع‌رسانی ریاست جمهوری، «اسحاق جهانگیری» معاون اول رییس‌جمهوری در پیامی به «شیخ خالد بن خلیفه بن عبدالعزیز آل ثانی» نخست‌وزیر و وزیر کشور دولت قطر، فرارسیدن روز ملی این کشور را به وی و مردم قطر تبریک گفت.

وی در بخشی از این پیام با اشاره به پیوندها و مشترکات دو کشور ایران و قطر اظهار امیدواری کرد: در پرتو همکاری‌ها و تلاش‌های فیمابین، بیش از پیش شاهد توسعه مناسبات در تمامی زمینه‌ها باشیم.

به گزارش ایرنا، روز ملی قطر برای گرامیداشت سالروز تاسیس کشور قطر به دست شیخ جاسم بن محمد بن ثانی بنیانگذار این کشور در ۱۸ دسامبر سال ۱۸۷۸ میلادی برگزار می‌شود.