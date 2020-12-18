Iran's envoy underlines boosting Tehran-Muscat bilateral ties

He discussed the development of cooperation between the two countries in related fields.

Referring to the existing capacities, Najafi called for promoting cooperation between the two nations.

The two sides underlined the capabilities available in the relations between the two countries.

Najafi, on Nov 8, 2020, met with Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said at the Bait Al Baraka Palace in Muscat and presented a copy of his credentials to him.

Najafi has had meetings with Oman's minister of energy and minerals Mohammed bin Hamad al-Rumhi, Oman’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahab bin Tariq al-Saeed, Omani Minister of Commerce and Industry and Investment Promotion Qais bin Mohamed Al Yousef and Chairman of Consultative Assembly of Oman Khalid Al Maawali.

