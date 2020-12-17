Political geography a factor for Islamic world to be superior power: Commander

Addressing the Sixth Congress of Muslim Geographers held online on Thursday, he added that the valuable goal of this congress is of special and extraordinary importance to the geographers of the Islamic world as the scope and definition of geography goes far beyond the mere description and analysis of natural and human phenomena.

Responsibility of geographers of the Islamic world goes far beyond the stage of describing and analyzing the geographical realities of the world and the Islamic countries; rather they should provide a solution for the development and synergy of all members and countries of the Islamic world.

Islamic world holds some two third of the world's fossil energy resources, the most important straits essential for the world maritime trade and attractive markets, Baqeri said, noting that they should make optimal use of the assets.

Calling on the Islamic countries to iron out differences and move toward a political coalition to demand a permanent status for Islamic world in the UN Security Council, he said that they should set up joint Islamic banks and joint trade market exchanging goods with preferential tariffs and create Islamic world's media and radio and TV unions.

