Zarif reminds Pompeo of maximum failure policy drawbacks

"@SecPompeo Your own restrictions actually sanctioned US companies out of Iran's market with its unparalleled natural & human resources," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Thursday.

"And your illicit #MaximumFailure policy cancelled Boeing's contract for 88 civilian aircraft—costing Iranian lives, but also American jobs," he added.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a message that the outgoing US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's policy of maximum pressure has reached maximum failure.

Meanwhile earlier, Zarif said if the new US president-elect Joe Biden seeks to return to the JCPOA, he will have to fulfill the US commitments under the deal and lift the sanctions.

"By pulling Washington out of the JCPOA, Trump solely failed to benefit from the deal. This was the mistake Trump and his associates made. If Biden seeks to return to the JCPOA, he will have to fulfill US commitments under the deal and lift the sanctions," he noted.

