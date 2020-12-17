Dec 17, 2020, 2:28 PM
COVID-19 kills 212 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Tehran, Dec 17, IRNA – Some 212 more Iranians have died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Thursday.

The health ministry spokeswoman said that with the 212 new deaths, the country's total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 53,095.

Some 7,453 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,147 of whom have been hospitalized, Sadat Lari said.

She said that a total of 1,138,530 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 856,513 of whom have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 5,645 other COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and are being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

