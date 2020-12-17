Iranian trade with ECO exceeds $5.7b

Ruhollah Latifi said that Iran has exported 7,430,423 tons of goods to ECO member states, which was worth 2,945,623,049 dollars.

The Iranian export to the members of ECO involved liquefied gas, petroleum products, fish, shrimps, tomato paste, vegetables, fresh and dried fruits, saffron, dried nuts, etc.

In the same period, Iran has imported 3,481,304 tons of goods with the value of 2,817,313,451 dollars. The imported items to Iran from ECO member states have mostly been raw materials, thread strings, cotton, barley, lentil, beans, different kinds of acid, industrial equipment and agricultural machinery.

Members of ECO are Iran, Turkey, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Afghanistan.

Latifi said from the ECO members, Iran has had the biggest trade with Afghanistan, Turkey, and Azerbaijan.

