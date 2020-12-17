President Rouhani: Gov't exercises all power to break sanctions

Referring to the illegal unilateral US sanctions on Iran, President Rouhani said it has been a couple of years that Iran has been subject to the US economic war.

Rouhani added that the unity between Iranian people makes the enemy yield to Iranians will.

He said that most certainly, the heroic resistance of the people of Iran will force the next US administration to succumb to them and return to their commitments, a reference to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

He hoped that with cooperation, synergy, and solidarity, Iranian economy would develop more and more every day.

