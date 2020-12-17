Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on December 17

** IRAN DAILY

Leader: Revenge for General Soleimani murder certain, will come in due time

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said Wednesday revenge for Iran’s senior commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimeni, who was assassinated by the United States, is certain and will be exacted at the right time.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks at a meeting with organizers of programs to commemorate the first martyrdom anniversary of top Iranian and Iraqi anti-terror commanders, General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and a group of their comrades.

Rouhani: Iran not overjoyed by Biden’s election but happy ‘tyrant’ Trump leaving

President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday that Iran is “very happy” over the looming departure from office of US President Donald Trump, who led a campaign of “maximum pressure” against the Islamic Republic.

Iran urges end to development of nukes: Envoy

Iran’s permanent representative to Vienna-based international organizations has called for an end to the development and testing of nuclear weapons, saying such a move is the first step toward total nuclear disarmament.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

Leader: U.S. Hostility Not to End After Trump

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday that Washington’s hostility toward the Islamic Republic will not end when U.S. President Donald Trump leaves office.

Reuters News Agency’s Prediction: Biden to Use Sanctions Weapon With Sharper Aim

Joe Biden will not shy away from using President Donald Trump’s weapon of choice - sanctions - as he seeks to reshape America’s foreign policy, according to people familiar with his thinking quoted by Reuters.

President Rouhani ‘Happy to See Trump Leave’

President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday that Iran is "very happy" over the looming departure from office of U.S. counterpart Donald Trump, who led a campaign of "maximum pressure" against the Islamic Republic.

** TEHRAN TIMES

Rouhani says happy over Trump’s leaving, but ‘not excited’ over Biden’s coming

President Hassan Rouhani has said his administration is “not excited” about U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, but it’s happy about the defeat of Donald Trump.

Ayatollah Khamenei urges nullifying rather than removing sanctions

Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei has addressed a range of domestic and foreign policy issues in a meeting with a group of the organizers for commemorating the anniversary of the martyrdom of the martyrs of resistance Lieutenant General Haj Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Iran and Turkey must use their geostrategic potential in face of Zionism: Turkish politician

Dogan Bekin, vice president of the New Welfare Party in Turkey, is of the opinion that Tehran and Ankara must use their “geostrategic potential” to confront global Zionism.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish