Iran concluded contracts for exporting arms

Commenting on Iran's weaponry cooperation with the other countries, he said that arms cooperation of the Islamic Republic of Iran with some countries was and will be pursued well both during the period when the Americans imposed arms sanctions against the country and after they are lifted.

During this period, Iran has reached good positions in the field of arms exports to some countries and contracts have been concluded in this field. In the field of arms purchase, negotiations are underway with various countries, he said.

8072**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish