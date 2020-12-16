Dec 16, 2020, 9:47 PM
Zarif discusses anti-terrorism campaign with Portuguese counterpart

Tehran, Dec 16, IRNA – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Portuguese counterpart Augusto Santos Silva in a phone talk late on Wednesday reviewed bilateral relations as well as fighting terrorism.

They also dealt with ties between Iran and EU during Portugal's presidency over the bloc.

Issues of mutual interest for both sides and exchange of views on human rights were among other topics discussed during the coversation.

Meanwhile, Zarif and his Swedish counterpart Ann Linde in a telephone conversation on Wednesday reviewed the latest regional, international developments, JCPOA and bilateral relations.

They also stressed cooperation, consultation on peace and security, besides the need to provide humanitarian assistance in Yemen and Afghanistan.

