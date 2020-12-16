Unofficial meeting of JCPOA participants to be held on Dec 21

The JCPOA Joint Commission meeting took place today (Wednesday) with the participation of the Iranian delegations and the P4+1 group (Britain, France, Russia, and China plus Germany) via videoconference.

The participants issued a statement saying that an unofficial meeting of JCPOA participants will be held on December 21 through videoconference.

Today’s meeting was aimed at examining how to implement the JCPOA and to deal with challenges concerning the deal.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araqchi led the Iranian delegation in the meeting.

The meeting was held at the level of Foreign Ministry deputies and political directors of the remaining parties to the agreement formally called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, namely Iran, China, Russia, the UK, France, and Germany.

The Commission meeting was chaired on behalf of the European Union High Representative Josep Borrell by Secretary-General of European External Action Service Helga Schmid.

