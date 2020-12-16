FM spox: Iran detests any destructive act against maritime security

In response to a question about the explosion of an oil tanker in the Red Sea, Khatibzadeh said that the Islamic Republic of Iran denounces any destructive action against maritime security and freedom of international trade.

He stressed the Islamic Republic of Iran's firm position on maintaining regional stability and security.

Khatibzadeh expressed hope that countries in the region would increase their efforts to strengthen cooperation on maritime security, combating pirates, and countering the trade in banned substances to achieve sustainable regional security.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish