COVID-19 kills 213 more Iranians over past 24 hours

The health ministry spokeswoman said that with the 213 new deaths the country's total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 52,883.

Some 7,603 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,157 of whom have been hospitalized, Sadat Lari said.

She said that a total of 1,131,077 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 844,430 of whom have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 5,678 other COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and are being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

