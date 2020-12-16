Pakistan can play unique role in keeping JCPOA alive: President

President Arif Alvi during an interview with the South Asian Strategic Stability Institute (SASSI) said: "We believe that in today’s world Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government of Pakistan can play a very unique role in trying to handle the misgiving between the United States and Iran as far as the JCPOA in concerned."

Addressing the joint session of Pakistan's parliament in August this year, President Alvi said, "We appreciate the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for Pakistan's policies on the issues of the subcontinent."

During the interview with SASSI, he added Pakistan can play a very good role in China-US ties and even now the role of Pakistan as far as the Muslim Ummah and blasphemy is concerned has been very positive.

Earlier Pakistan foreign ministry spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said "we believe the policy of engagement with Iran should be preferred over any sanctions and that is why we had supported the JCPOA".

He added the JCPOA represented a good example of how difficult issues can be addressed through diplomatic engagement and negotiations. “All parties to the JCPOA should adhere to the commitment made under the agreement."

