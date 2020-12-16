Dec 16, 2020, 1:17 PM
Rouhani: American people voted for compliance to promises

Tehran, Dec 16, IRNA – Noting that the Americans voted for compliance to promises, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday expressed hope that the will of the American people will be fulfilled.

Speaking during a cabinet session, the president said: “We are not excited by Biden coming but we are happy with Trump going.”

He described Trump as a “terrorist and murderer” who even prevents the Iranians from buying the COVID-19 vaccine.   

Noting that the way is open for the next US administration, Rouhani said that it is up to the next US administration to take the right or the wrong way.

He expressed hope that the new US administration would heed the message of American people voting in the election.

He said that the American people voted for respecting the law rejecting law-breaking by Trump Administration.

