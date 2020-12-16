Rouhani: American people voted for compliance to promises

Speaking during a cabinet session, the president said: “We are not excited by Biden coming but we are happy with Trump going.”

He described Trump as a “terrorist and murderer” who even prevents the Iranians from buying the COVID-19 vaccine.

Noting that the way is open for the next US administration, Rouhani said that it is up to the next US administration to take the right or the wrong way.

He expressed hope that the new US administration would heed the message of American people voting in the election.

He said that the American people voted for respecting the law rejecting law-breaking by Trump Administration.



9341**1416

