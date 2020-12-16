Dec 16, 2020, 12:06 PM
Rouhani congratulates Kazakhstan President on National Day

Tehran, Dec 16, IRNA – President Hassan Rouhani in a message congratulated Kazakh President on National Day of Kazakhstan and expressed hope for extensive cooperation in all fields by taking advantage of capacities of the two countries.

In his message to his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Rouhani said that over the last few years, relations have been developed on mutual interests.

He added that Iran and Kazakhstan enjoy common responsibilities and interests to help reinforce regional security and stability and the Islamic solidarity.

President Rouhani called for holding regular consultations with Kazakhstan in various levels.

He wished good health and prosperity for the Kazakh people.

