ECO Cultural Institute and Sepahan Sport Club to Cooperate

Bakhti made the remarks in a meeting on Sunday with Mohammadreza Saket, the managing-director of Foolad Mobarake Sepahan Club.

He expressed hope that the club would serve as a center for holding joint tournaments among ECO member countries.

The managing-director of Sepahan club, for his part, provided Mr. Bakhti with a report about the facilities of the club, expressing readiness to cooperate with the ECO cultural Institute.

Mr. Saket’s offer was welcomed by the president of the institute.

The Tehran-based Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is comprised of 10 member countries, including Iran, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The regional organization is active in economic, cultural and scientific areas.

