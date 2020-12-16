'Biden's Presidency, vital opportunity for lifting of anti-Iran sanctions'

Daryl Kimball, Chairman of the Arms Control Association, told IRNA in an exclusive interview that a new president will enter the White House who is supporting the nuclear deal.

The Washington-based analyst underlined that the presidency of Joe Biden would be an important opportunity for both Iran and the United States to implement their commitments under the deal, which is called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Recent remarks made by President Rouhani on Iran's readiness to abide by its JCPOA obligations have been welcomed in the US especially the upcoming Biden administration, Kimball argued.

According to the political analyst, Biden has the executive power to lift all anti-Iran sanctions that President Barack Obama lifted in January 2016.

It is possible that the Biden administration might lift non-nuclear sanctions, which President Donald Trump has imposed on Iran, Kimball stipulated, noting that this would be part of future talks between Iranian and American negotiators.

The American expert is of the opinion that the JCPOA has not been a perfect and everlasting from the first place; so, Europe, Russia and China are well aware that other issues should be included in future negotiations.

The JCPOA is a basis for kicking off negotiations and trying to solve difficult between the US-European side and Iran, he mentioned.

Pointing to the reason that the West insists on negotiations on Iran's missile power, Kimball said, time is ripe for governments in the Middle East region to start serious talks and reduce arms race.

The Islamic Republic of Iran and the P5+1 comprised of Russia, China, France, the UK, the US plus Germany signed the nuclear agreement in 2015.

However, the Trump administration withdrew from the international deal and imposed maximum pressure on Iran in May 2018.

