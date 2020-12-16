Dec 16, 2020, 11:10 AM
Supreme Leader receives organizers of commemoration ceremony of General Soleimani

Tehran, Dec 16, IRNA – Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei received the organizers of a commemoration ceremony on the first martyrdom anniversary of the IRGC Luitenant General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

The meeting is taking place here on Wednesday.

General Soleimani and al-Muhandis were assassinated at a drone attack carried out by American forces near Baghdad airport a year ago.

