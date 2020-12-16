Supreme Leader receives organizers of commemoration ceremony of General Soleimani

The meeting is taking place here on Wednesday.
General Soleimani and al-Muhandis were assassinated at a drone attack carried out by American forces near Baghdad airport a year ago.
9341**1424
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Tehran, Dec 16, IRNA – Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei received the organizers of a commemoration ceremony on the first martyrdom anniversary of the IRGC Luitenant General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.
The meeting is taking place here on Wednesday.
General Soleimani and al-Muhandis were assassinated at a drone attack carried out by American forces near Baghdad airport a year ago.
9341**1424
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Your Comment